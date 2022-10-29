Padraic O’Connell: Van Orden not participating in 'job interview'

With Election Day nearly here, it appears voters in Wisconsin’s 3rd district will be denied a decade’s long tradition of candidate debates. Derrick Van Orden has refused to participate in any events with the La Crosse Debate Coalition, even the town hall format that he himself proposed.

Van Orden also denies reporters requests for interviews, content that the GOP’s multi-million dollar ad campaign can push him across the finish line. Given his rather questionable past behavior, his advisors are wise to shield him from unwanted scrutiny. Threatening teenage librarians, harassment of female navy cadets and anti-Semitic twitter posts are certainly issues any campaign manager seeks to avoid.

Undecided voters should be interested in Van Orden’s “100% pro-life” stance, as Republicans push for a nationwide abortion ban. The GOP is also looking to sunset Social Security and cut Medicare, wildly unpopular positions Van Orden has failed to opine on.

We send these people to Washington as our voice, to debate the issues and find solutions to move our country forward. As such, I view these campaigns as job interviews to select the best candidate. A well crafted resume is only part of that process. The ability to articulate and defend your positions in a public forum with your opposition is fundamental to earning my vote. I can only hope that my fellow citizens require as much.

Padraic O’Connell