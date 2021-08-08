Pam Ballard, Roger Fish: Keep family destination

It’s been our experience that the citizens of this area are proud of Riverside Park and the Friendship Gardens. Visitors have come from across our state, country and world to appreciate this gem of our city. The serenity and beauty is certainly an asset to our LaCrosse community and an unique destination for many families.

Yes, family, that’s the presence that has been promoted. Riverfest, Rotary Lights, Music Programs etc... have traditionally been family events.

We have also observed and participated in the daily occurrences; jogging, family gatherings, picnics, biking, sports and simply enjoying the peaceful stroll or view from a park bench. Therefore, why would we want to change this positive environment.

The Fish Hatchery Buildings on Riverside Park need to fit the current culture. Perhaps coffee shop, bakery, and kayak rentals. The proposed “beer garden” and wedding event venue will dramatically change our beautiful Mississippi River Park.

Do you want that to happen? Please write or call council members. Final action is August 12 at 6 p.m.

Pam Ballard

Roger Fish

La Crosse

