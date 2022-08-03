Pam Radtke: Vote Kelly Goyette for Clerk of Court

A year ago, I retired after 24 years of service as your La Crosse County Clerk of Court.
During that time, I hired Kelly Goyette to work in the office. She held a couple different positions in the office which increased her knowledge of the daily duties. Upon my retirement, Kelly was "unanimously" selected to fill the reminder of my term by all five of the La Crosse County judges. I fully supported the judges' decision.
Kelly and I worked closely together to assure a smooth transition in the office.
I have a high degree of confidence that Kelly will continue to do an excellent job in serving the citizens of La Crosse County.
Please join me in voting Kelly Goyette for La Crosse County Clerk of Court.
Pam Radtke
Clerk for Courts Retired