On the tail of the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court race – costing $45 million - many solutions have been suggested. Only one solution will work.

If we don’t pass a constitutional amendment to get the big money out of politics, our democracy will continue to decline. There also have been less publicized, high-cost local elections in city council and school board races. There will come a time when big money will dominate many township races. This sickness must stop.

Most Americans correctly believe that they are no longer represented – not by Congress, or our courts, or our presidents. Many county boards are trending to decisions completely based on party directives. When our local town boards and school boards are fully polarized, we’ll be only one step from some kind of non-democratic, dare I say autocratic, governance.

Unfortunately, most editorials, columns, radio talk shows, and TV news broadcasts never talk about solutions in the works. Yes, they sometimes offer “possibilities” and “we needs” and “if only” reform ideas – but not those active today.

In Wisconsin, and across the nation, there are grassroots and civic groups that are working to get 34 states to call for a constitutional amendment to get big money out of politics. Wisconsin is leading this charge with the most robust effort in the country. And on the federal level, the We the People Amendment, H.J.R.54, has been reintroduced in Congress. Readers can learn about this important work by checking out www.wiuta.org if they are ready to

Pamela Knudtson

La Crosse