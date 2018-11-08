I could not believe my eyes when I saw a friend's newspaper and read the article about a porn star speaking to students at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
So this is what our country is coming to, paying a porn star to speak to our kids and telling them it's OK to like, indulge and participate in pornography.
Really? I have never heard of anything so wrong. This has to stop. People are wondering what is the world coming to.
Well, this kind of teaching is what is sending everything to the dumpster. It has to stop and people like her have to be stopped. Before it's too late.
Pamela Olson, Holmen