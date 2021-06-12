Pascha Eagle Tail: 'Essential workers' deserve higher wages

I am just one of many people demanding that minimum wage be increased across the state and the entirety of our country, especially for food service and hotel and other jobs.

I have family members and friends who work for “starvation wages” not just now and pre-pandemic of 2020 but when the pandemic came about in early 2020. They are who the world referred to as “essential workers.” Even if some got hazard pay, it ceased after a while, sending them right back to minimum wage.

Nobody should have to work such cruddy pay, especially for all the hard work they do. These workers have family at home they have to provide for, family they’d love to see more often. Please give these hard workers more pay and have compassion for them when they need a day of rest and to be with their families.

The big wigs way up on the chain of command can afford it. Also, customers: Please be decent towards those in the food service and cashier industries and everywhere really, they do not need your negative behavior. Please stop being rude customers when you go out to restaurant establishments, because these “essential workers” work long and hard and are severely underpaid.