Living everyday should not be a struggle, yet it is.

Not only for me as an indigenous person on my own land but other everyday struggling families. We can never get ahead.

Places that advertise they can help you or give you a loan deny you so then you have no choice but to get loans with high interest rates in which you’re barely able to pay back just because another bill, or especially a big food bill, had to be paid.

Us average people don’t make enough money for this and that but yet make too much money for this and that. Capitalism and greed at its finest is what that is.

Listen up big wigs, we all have to leave this world one day so please stop making it so darn hard just to live. Start lowering the bar and less jumping through the hoops with trying to obtain main things such as a house and a car, which are needed for everyone to live comfortably.

Start raising all wages and stop taking so much from us. There should also be free healthcare for all.

Also, businesses want to see your gross pay but it’s our net pay what we’re actually bringing home, which isn’t enough. As an indigenous woman, I say to please help all of us left behind who struggle, come up in life. This is my Land.

Pascha Eagle Tail

Tomah