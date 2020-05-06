Pastor Mark Solyst: Following guidelines will win COVID battle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I just read "Minnesota Goes to War," a book about the contribution of Minnesotans to the allied victory in World War II.

This story is not about the heroic men who fought in Normandy, Sicily or North Africa. But rather, the story concerns the women and men of Minnesota who made Spam to eat, designed auto-pilots for bombers and mined iron ore in the Mesabi Range.

In many ways, WWII was won on the homefront. American industrial might was able to dramatically outproduce the Axis powers in iron and steel for ships and planes, tanks and guns.

Without discounting the sacrifice of the soldiers who fought on Iwo Jima and Guadalcanal, the war was won in the iron mines of Northern Minnesota.

When thinking of our current battle against the coronavirus, this effort will also be won on the homefront.

Without discounting the heroic efforts of the first responders and medical personnel across this country, the sacrifice and commitment of ordinary people will ultimately defeat COVID-19.

Our willingness to practice social distancing, stay at home and generously share our wealth with neighbors who have lost their jobs will determine the outcome of this battle.