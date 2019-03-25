We were very pleased with the education our three children received here in the La Crescent-Hokah School District.
However, that was years ago and we are now called to assure that those who follow also have the opportunity for a quality education. The current facilities are woefully inadequate.
That’s why we plan to vote yes in the April 9 La Crescent Hokah School referendum to expand the district’s elementary school as well as cover a number of much needed projects and renovations at the middle/high school.
Passage would symbolize a huge measure of support for the kids and educators who live in this district.
Will our taxes go up a bit? Yes, but some of the sting will be mitigated by the fact that the debt from the district’s 1998 referendum will come off the books.
The current physical facilities are in desperate need of improvement and do not represent what we should want for our own children, those of our neighbors, and for our community as a whole.
Vote yes to community pride and a desire to pay it forward to our next generation.
Pat and Linda Kerrigan, La Crescent