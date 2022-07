My husband and I joined the senior citizen group at Harry J. Olson Center about a year ago. It was one of the best decisions we have made. The people are so nice and friendly and make you feel right at home.

They have many activities. Please join us and see if you would like any of the activities offered. July 20 is national hot dog day and we are offering free hot dogs and chips from 11:30 am to 1 pm. We would love to see you at the center, 1607 North Street, La Crosse.