Pat Schmid: Thank Gundersen, businesses that require employee vaccinations

The health care "professionals" who object to Gundersen's requiring them to get a vaccine against a deadly disease:

Maybe they can go down to Alabama, where the ICUs are filled with the unvaccinated and the health care workers are burned out and would like a break.

The protestors screaming about "their bodies, their choice" seem not to care about their neighbors, friends and family, especially the children who are still too young for the vaccine.

Gundersen and all other businesses that require vaccination of their employees should be thanked. It's the only way we will get out of this pandemic.

Pat Schmid

La Crosse 

