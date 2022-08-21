Pat Schmid: Vote for abortion rights

A pregnant 10-year-old girl had to be taken to another state for an abortion.

A pregnant 16-year-old girl is considered "too immature" to choose to have an abortion, but seemly is mature enough to bear a child.

A pregnant woman's water breaks at 15 weeks and the doctors tell her to go home and hope that the fetus will be expelled without medical action.

A woman must carry to term a fetus that lacks a brain and can't live more than a few hours after birth.

Even worse, these bans also apply to ectopic pregnancies, which have no chance of resulting in a live birth and pose a grave life-threatening risk to the woman.

These are just a bare sampling of the horrors that are being forced upon women in the states that have banned abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned by Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavenaugh, Barrett and Roberts.

Millions of women are at risk of being denied needed medical procedures because of the forced-birth fanatics who have taken over state after state.

The only solution to this madness is to VOTE. Kansas saw a record turnout and an overwhelming vote to retain abortion rights in its constitution.

The La Crosse County Board must put the referendum on the ballot to do away with Wisconsin's 1849 law that bans abortion.

Pat Schmid

La Crosse