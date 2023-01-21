Patrice Hammes: Why are city streets in such poor shape?

I want to understand why in this modern world that La Crosse cannot keep its roads/city streets in repair. Why is the new “holy grail” roundabouts more important than the regular, basic safety of maintained integrity of the road itself so hard to do?

Perhaps there is no consideration for the cost of the increasing number and size of potholes and rough surfaces cause to vehicles. But to have to swerve to save your self the injury of hitting them is greater than that to endure them? The frustration is constant year after year in the city. How can tourism be so important when this problem exists?

Aren’t the tourists leaving with bad impressions of La Crosse, or maybe telling their own communities about their experience? I imagine the road through Houska Park is still a shambles! I can’t understand why no news outlet has made a investigative report to help citizens understand the problems behind this. I am sure it comes down to money.

Who pays for roundabouts and other traffic restrictions? Help me understand so I can calm my irritations with the powers that be.

Patrice Hammes

Onalaska