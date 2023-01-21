 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patrice Hammes: Why are city streets in such poor shape?

I want to understand why in this modern world that La Crosse cannot keep its roads/city streets in repair. Why is the new “holy grail” roundabouts more important than the regular, basic safety of maintained integrity of the road itself so hard to do?

Perhaps there is no consideration for the cost of the increasing number and size of potholes and rough surfaces cause to vehicles. But to have to swerve to save your self the injury of hitting them is greater than that to endure them? The frustration is constant year after year in the city. How can tourism be so important when this problem exists?

Aren’t the tourists leaving with bad impressions of La Crosse, or maybe telling their own communities about their experience? I imagine the road through Houska Park is still a shambles! I can’t understand why no news outlet has made a investigative report to help citizens understand the problems behind this. I am sure it comes down to money.

People are also reading…

Who pays for roundabouts and other traffic restrictions? Help me understand so I can calm my irritations with the powers that be.

Patrice Hammes

Onalaska

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harvey Weinberg: Rosemond off track

In last Sunday’s Tribune, the Strausses provided an excellent critique of John Rosemond. Although Rosemond has a wide following, he also has b…

Jay White: And so it ends...

After nearly 24 years the liberal love affair between Congressman Ron Kind and the La Crosse Tribune will soon end. Gone will be the front pag…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News