Raise your hand if you are a legally qualified voter and are likely to vote in upcoming elections.

Raise your hand if you might encourage your friends and family to do the same.

Raise your hand if you believe it might be right to discourage some "other" legally eligible voters to vote or maybe their votes should not be counted.

We all should vote and support the rights of all other legal citizens to vote. This is what makes America what it is today.

Patricia Becker

La Crosse

