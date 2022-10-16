Patricia Becker: What kind of country do you hope to leave for future generations?

Lies, lies and more lies, even when the truth is known.

Bullying and threats to others.

Making it harder to vote and encouraging mistrust of elections.

Not counting votes if not winning the election but instead appointing someone.

Praising tyrants and dictators.

Restricting health care to those who can afford it.

Cancelling the newly enacted law that requires reduced drug prices.

Taking away or privatizing Social Security.

In favor of semi-automatic assault rifles.

Denying climate change while favoring rights of oil companies, etc.

Threatening MAJOR violence if not winning the election with a possibility of many lives being lost.

Versus

Encouraging all legal voters to vote according to the constitution.

Working with leaders of the free world.

Keeping Social Security as it is.

Enforcing the newly enacted law to reduce drug costs for seniors.

In a country as rich as ours, citizens should have access to health care.

The reality of climate change.

Uplifting and dignity for all.

What kind of country do you hope to leave for future generations? Think about this and be sure to vote.

Patricia Becker

La Crosse