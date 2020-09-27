 Skip to main content
Patricia Becker: Why a Catholic will vote for Biden

l am writing in response to coverage of Father James Altman from La Crosse.

l am a Catholic and l am very much against abortion. The Catholic church is also against divorce and adultery, grievous lying, bigotry, revenge and retaliation.

Caring for all the people God has created is a good Christian. Trump is not an example of a good Christian.

We are fortunate enough to live in one of God's most beautiful countries and l believe we have an obligation to Him to preserve it for the future.

As a result, l will vote for Biden.

Patricia Becker, La Crosse

