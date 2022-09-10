Patricia Ellsworth: Don't forget the Wisconsin High School Rodeo

I find it very sad that a local sport is never mentioned in an upcoming event. The Wisconsin High School Rodeo has been held for several years at the Rodeo grounds on Briggs Road. It is a wonderful event for the youth in several events and various ages. I was the very first Wisconsin High School Rodeo Queen in 1960 and have followed the association since then.
It is always held Labor Day Weekend - please put it on the calendar of events and give them some support.
Thank you.
Patricia Ellsworth
Holmen