Patricia Ellsworth: Don't forget the Wisconsin High School Rodeo

I find it very sad that a local sport is never mentioned in an upcoming event. The Wisconsin High School Rodeo has been held for several years at the Rodeo grounds on Briggs Road. It is a wonderful event for the youth in several events and various ages. I was the very first Wisconsin High School Rodeo Queen in 1960 and have followed the association since then.

It is always held Labor Day Weekend - please put it on the calendar of events and give them some support.

Thank you.

Patricia Ellsworth

Holmen

