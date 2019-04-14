I have lived in La Crosse just six years.
A letter recently to the Tribune really hit it on the head regarding the streets downtown.
It is embarrassing to have people visit this beautiful area having to drive on the streets. They are horrible.
I know the La Crosse Center is a drawing card for this area, but aren't the streets important to outsiders also? Why isn't there funding to do this?
The rerouting during any repair would be tricky, but that is why we have important individuals to figure this out. Can't something be down about those awful streets?
Patricia Ellsworth, Holmen