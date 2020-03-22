Patricia Hoff: Johnson's vote was unacceptable

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, and other compatriots who believe the most people that could die from the COVID-19 virus is 3.4 % of the population and therefore is no big deal; Don't you think that 10 million people dying is a big deal?

Do you own stock in funeral homes or what is your reason?

Do you think that most of the people who will die are Democrats and that will help your re-election chances?

For you to vote against the bill to help people afflicted physically or financially from this virus is unacceptable and shows your lack of compassion for the citizens you represent.

Your lack of humanity on this issue is cause for despair at a time when we need hope.

Patricia Hoff, Chaseburg

