Patricia Hoff: The shame of playing politics with Election Day

Wisconsin has a "safer at home" order in place.

Republican lawmakers were willing to take our lives in their own hands and refused to change our election day to a safer time or extend absentee voting.

All of this because they believe a small turnout ensures that a Republican- controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court will be the outcome.

This is so dirty that I cannot believe our state representatives have sunk this low. It didn't stop us from voting, coming to the polls in all manner of protective gear and keeping our 6-foot distance.

If we don't win this time, we will keep trying until this cancer in our state government is removed.

Patricia Hoff, Chaseburg

