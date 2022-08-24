Patricia Kirchner: A deceiving referendum question

A possible referendum question being considered by the La Crosse County Board is deceiving. It states, "Should WI Statute s.940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest or health of the patient, be repealed to ensure legal access to abortion care?"

This question neglects to say our present law already has an exception for the life of the mother. People may not understand that "health of the patient" and "life of the mother" are two totally different things. Life of the mother means the mother's life is threatened by the pregnancy...aka: death. Health of the mother is much more subjective and could be used to take the life of the child for lesser reasons than death.