 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia Kirchner: A deceiving referendum question

A possible referendum question being considered by the La Crosse County Board is deceiving. It states, "Should WI Statute s.940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest or health of the patient, be repealed to ensure legal access to abortion care?"

This question neglects to say our present law already has an exception for the life of the mother. People may not understand that "health of the patient" and "life of the mother" are two totally different things. Life of the mother means the mother's life is threatened by the pregnancy...aka: death. Health of the mother is much more subjective and could be used to take the life of the child for lesser reasons than death.

This could be a giant loophole for continued abortion on demand.

Patricia Kirchner

Stoddard

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michels needs a dose of reality -- Fred Waiss

Michels needs a dose of reality -- Fred Waiss

First, an introduction: I’m a 71-year-old white male, married and still working part-time in a distribution center. I’m also a lifelong independent voter who respects and reveres the Constitution.

Chip DeNure: Meet Sally Simpleton

Meet Sally Simpleton, a young lady whose preferred pronoun is 'we' because it multiplies all of her views. Sally is a champion of diversity, a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News