Patricia Kirchner: Father Altman is correct about voting

If I hold the garage door while my friend steals a car, am I not complicit in the theft?

If I purchase eggs knowing my friend will use them to vandalize his neighbor's property, am I not complicit in the vandalism?

If I light a Molotov cocktail knowing my friend will throw it through a store front window, am I not complicit in the arson?

I believe most rational people would answer "yes" "yes" and "yes."

If I am an elected official and I consistently vote in favor of abortion and against all restrictions, am I not complicit in the deaths of those children?

If I vote for a candidate who promises to keep abortion "safe," legal and unrestricted up to the moment of birth, including infanticide when a child is “accidentally” born alive, am I not complicit in the deaths of those children?

Why are the first three cases so obvious but the last two so divisive? If you are a person of faith, then theft, vandalism, arson and murder are not only crimes but sins.

Father Altman’s tone may be harsh and judgmental, but like the prophet Jeremiah, he is called to speak the message we don’t want to hear: You can’t be Catholic and pro-choice.