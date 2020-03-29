Patrick Barlow: Elect Hennessey to County Board

I encourage voters in the town of Hamilton and village of West Salem to elect Kevin Hennessey to the La Crosse County Board in District 25.
Kevin would bring a lot of experience to the position, having served on the West Salem Village Board.
He knows how to work with others to find solutions to the issues the county faces. These include our need for sustainable funding for roads and the need to reduce the impact opioid abuse is having on our community. In my experience as a county board supervisor, its people like Kevin who put in the time to really learn about issues who best represent their constituents. Please vote for Kevin Hennessey for La Crosse County Board Supervisor, District 25.
Patrick Barlow, Holmen
