I ask voters in the Holmen School District to support Khadijah Islam for the school board. As a 2014 Holmen graduate, I think she would bring a valuable perspective to the district. She has gone on to build her skills in mental health through advanced training in social work. I feel that is a good background to have in forming policy decisions to help our students learn and schools be effective.

Khadijah is also impressive as she has a strong service mindset having been an active member of Journey Lutheran Church for many years and served in the ELCA global mission in Rwanda teaching English. I feel confident that she can help the district live up to its motto of belong, serve, succeed as she is an example of that in her own life. Please mark your ballot for Khadijah Islam on April 4.