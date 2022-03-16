Patrick Barlow: Pam Viner merits support from Holmen voters

I encourage voters in Holmen to join me in voting for Pam Viner for the La Crosse County Board on April 5.
Pam has earned my respect for her strong work ethic and advocacy for the Holmen area while on the county board. She helped to secure an additional board seat for the north county area on the redistricting committee, advocated for ARPA funding to meet our needs, and voted to reduce the speed limit on Sand Lake Road near the new crosswalk to keep our children and residents safe.
She provides regular reports to the village board and works hard to keep that relationship with the county and village positive and strong. Marking the ballot for Pam Viner on April 5 would be the best choice for voters.
Patrick Barlow
Holmen