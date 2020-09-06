Patrick Berger: We need treatment options to stem overdose deaths

You've got to be kidding. The county response to 27 overdose deaths is drop boxes.
These victims of addiction are crying for help and most have nowhere to go. Believe me I know. There are two or three treatment centers locally that are overwhelmed and many addicts looking for help are turned away. A small center opened two years ago with several open beds, for $1,000 per day. Really?
Research the centers in Eau Claire or Minneapolis. Some of those centers are free and in some cases offer long-term in-patient care.This is what is needed.
La Crosse has vacant buildings. One of these larger buildings could be converted to a treatment center with many beds. Costly? Yes. But we were able to find $42 million for the La Crosse Center, didn't we?
So to the officials trying to prevent these tragedies, let's find a building and convert it to a large treatment center to save lives. Let's not toss $42 million dollars at a building to sell more popcorn.
Finally, if you are rolling your eyes or maybe even a chuckle, go to a funeral of a victim of addiction. Talk to the parents and family. In fact, I was just at one. Then let's see what could be done to save our children. Then let's hear what you have to say.
Patrick Berger, La Crosse
