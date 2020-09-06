Patrick Berger: We need treatment options to stem overdose deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You've got to be kidding. The county response to 27 overdose deaths is drop boxes.

These victims of addiction are crying for help and most have nowhere to go. Believe me I know. There are two or three treatment centers locally that are overwhelmed and many addicts looking for help are turned away. A small center opened two years ago with several open beds, for $1,000 per day. Really?

Research the centers in Eau Claire or Minneapolis. Some of those centers are free and in some cases offer long-term in-patient care.This is what is needed.

La Crosse has vacant buildings. One of these larger buildings could be converted to a treatment center with many beds. Costly? Yes. But we were able to find $42 million for the La Crosse Center, didn't we?

So to the officials trying to prevent these tragedies, let's find a building and convert it to a large treatment center to save lives. Let's not toss $42 million dollars at a building to sell more popcorn.

Finally, if you are rolling your eyes or maybe even a chuckle, go to a funeral of a victim of addiction. Talk to the parents and family. In fact, I was just at one. Then let's see what could be done to save our children. Then let's hear what you have to say.

Patrick Berger, La Crosse

