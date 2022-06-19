Patrick G. Spencer: A solution looking for a problem

My first thought when I saw the article "La Crosse County seeks racial equity consultant" in the Tribune was clearly that the county has too much of our tax money burning a hole in its collective pocket.

My second thought was clearly that the County Board has way too much time on its hands.

My third thought was that of all the real problems facing the area, the need for a racial equity consultant is a long, long way down the list.

I hate to tell the board but "Racism as a Public Health Crisis" is a solution looking really hard for a problem!

I am sure that they will be able to select a fine consultant with all the required chops for around $50,000 of our tax money.

I would love to see each member of the board individually write down a situation here in the county and how making equity a core element in resolving that situation for the citizens of the county would work. It would be enlightening just to see how many members see eye to eye on the meaning of the word "equity" that they seek.

I doubt many citizens of the county would know real racism if they met it in the middle of the road.

I spent a lot of time in the ’40s and ’50s at my grandparents in the deep south (you could smell the gulf), and I have seen and experienced real racism. NOTHING LIKE THAT HERE!.

Patrick G. Spencer

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0