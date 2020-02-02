Patrick Gricius Sr.: Beware of the media, polls

Over and over, media polls show a completely divided nation on President Donald Trump's approval rating, and all other issues involving this man. That's just not true.

Media does things for profit of the next story, whether facts are correct or not. Just get it out there before the competition does.

Take any issue involving this man, listen to the nonsense media feeds you, then go on the internet. Read the same article. Look at the people's responses. Thumbs up or thumbs down. The real truth is 70-80% of people disapproved of this Moscow elected president; conduct, leadership, morality, foreign affairs, dishonesty, his uncanny partnership with Putin, his corrupt White House and flagrant abuse of the Constitution.

He is hated by other countries and our own. Few opinion editors and anchors tell the truth, most do not. Trump's corporate base loves him, for he makes them money at our expense. That base is 17-30%. Got that, media?

The nation is not as divided as the media portrays. Realistically, 75-80% of America wants him out.