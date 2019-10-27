What happened to elected officials who are supposed to serve and represent us instead of themselves and their corporate buddies?
Those of us old enough know this is not government anymore but a sham, smoke and mirrors.
Nowhere in history has a president acted like a bad-boy punk so frequently that coward Republicans say nothing more than "That's not nice, Mr. President," and spineless Democrats won't impeach because they feel it will hurt their election chances, over what's best for the nation and being a patriot.
They prefer to sit on their duffs and do nothing positive for the nation. Do an inquiry? Give me a break, Speaker Pelosi. Do your job. Impeach or don't, Do something positive for the nation to justify your salary. Both parties are inept.
We have never been so far off in wages vs. purchasing power, health care, foreign affairs and climate since the 1950s.
President Ronald Reagan started the plunge with NAFTA and we never recovered. Democrats ran with it and signed more treaties. Republicans love wars and Democrats love watching jobs leave through their trade treaties. Just watching jobs go abroad by trade induces cringing.
They don't represent us anymore, only themselves and corporate America. Dump the corrupt Electoral College and let's get a third party. The biggest offenders are our current politicians, not citizens.
Patrick Gricius Sr., De Soto