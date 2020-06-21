Patrick Moldenhauer: Show the good work by police

Patrick Moldenhauer: Show the good work by police

{{featured_button_text}}

Could we please hear about some more good things police officers do?

Like keep drunk drivers off the road, stop crimes in progress, get shot and killed for doing their job.

We hear all about the bad cops doing bad things, but we rarely hear about the good things they do. Therefore, I challenge the media to talk about the good police officers do every day.

Patrick Moldenhauer, Black River Falls

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News