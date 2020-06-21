Patrick Moldenhauer: Show the good work by police

Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Could we please hear about some more good things police officers do?

Like keep drunk drivers off the road, stop crimes in progress, get shot and killed for doing their job.

We hear all about the bad cops doing bad things, but we rarely hear about the good things they do. Therefore, I challenge the media to talk about the good police officers do every day.