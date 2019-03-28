I have lived in the town of Shelby for 27 years and I have known Renee Knutson for most of that time.
I know Renee is fair, honest and enjoys living in Shelby as much as I do.
I was glad she is running for the Shelby town board as her motivation is trying to give back to the residents and the town we both enjoy so much.
She has no personal agendas and will listen to the residents if elected. Renee has always been a champion for transparency and inclusion with all forms of government, which I know she will practice.
I have watched her work for nonprofits through the years and have been impressed with her energy plus countless hours volunteered. I also know Renee to not just bring up problems, she offers different solutions based on facts and input. She is also a good listener, which seems to be a somewhat rare quality these days.
These are just some reasons why I'm voting Renee for town of Shelby board supervisor.
Patrick Sake, town of Shelby