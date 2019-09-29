Letter writer Tamara Porter may regret it (Tribune, Sept. 22) if she gets what she says she is asking for with the Senate's vote on the new gun legislation passed overwhelmingly by the House.
The bill uses more than 1,700 words to define what weapons would be banned under the legislation.
There are many miles between "assault weapons" and the 1,700-plus words used to define what might be allowed. Her deer rifle would easily fit under what would be outlawed under this proposed legislation. In point of fact, not much of anything available and sold in the United States would be acceptable.
I heard and saw former Vice President Joe Biden say that any weapon that held more than one round in its magazine would be banned by his administration. Porter might want to check her deer rifle.
She says that our senators need a lesson in representing their constituents; perhaps the Senate is doing just what our founders wanted by stopping action while folks really figured out what makes sense.
The Senate is meant to be the world's largest deliberative body to counter the House and it's whom for the latest shiney thing.
Patrick Spencer, La Crosse