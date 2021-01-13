Patrick Spencer: Biden should fix the vaccine problem

The new president is off on the wrong foot addressing a symptom, not the problem, and in so doing will hurt Americans down the road looking for the second shot to complete their vaccination process.

The problem is not that there is not enough vaccine out there in circulation; it is that what is our there is not being used effectively. Putting more vaccine out will do nothing to address that situation, except provide more opportunities for vaccine to be spoiled thru mishandling.

The last thing politicians ever seem to want to do is to focus on the cause. I guess it is more fun to go after a symptom, where you can't be criticized too much, rather than take a chance and really help somebody.

Fix the problem....Mr. president!

Patrick Spencer

La Crosse

