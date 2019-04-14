No wonder the city of La Crosse is in such poor shape financially.
Thursday's Tribune outlined the city's plan to spend $4.3 million to save $130,000 a year in operating costs.
No business in its right mind would invest in a project with a 33-year payback. Thirty-three months would be marginal at best, but not 33 years.
The Tribune news story went on to point out that the city would borrow (finance), $3.7 million of the $4.3 million required.
I do not know the city's cost of capital, but at 3%, the annual interest cost will be $111,000 of the $130,000 savings, which makes the payback closer to 225 years than 33.
It's a terrible waste of the taxpayer dollars.
Patrick Spencer, La Crosse