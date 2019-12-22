Patrick Spencer: City should be thankful for Don Weber

I wonder whether the citizens of the La Crosse area realize what a blessing the Weber family and its patriarch Don, are to this community?

Some folks may resent his success and the fact that has wealth; but, he is a very good businessman who is willing to take big calculated risks.

His latest risk is the CenturyLink Building. When his risks are successful, this community benefits.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This latest risk is a plus for the city as the property will go on to the tax rolls. With four of the seven floors already committed; my guess is that his risk is pretty well covered. If not, it soon will be -- as that is the Weber way.

While I have not had the pleasure of knowing Don, I was lucky enough to hear him speak informally to the men's group where I live.

For one, I would like to say, Thank you, Don Weber.

Patrick Spencer, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0