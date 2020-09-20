Patrick Spencer: Don't believe anonymous talk about Trump

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steven Manson's letter to the editor (Tribune, Sept. 13) was a flat-out disgrace.

It was clear that he did not read the Atlantic article or he would have known that the sources for the allegations were all anonymous. People who will not speak on the record do not carry much weight in my book.

Not only did he not name the other folks whom he says confirmed the statements, he said nothing about the folks who refuted the allegations...on The Record.

Probably the most potent support came from former Ambassador John Bolton who was in France with President Donald Trump the day he was supposed to have made these statements. Bolton has said it he had heard them, they would have gotten a full chapter in his recent book.

Like Mr. Manson, I have relatives who served. My father was wounded near St. Lou on D-Day +12. He was the last officer in his battalion to have come across Omaha Beach.

He told me one of the axioms that he learned in combat was: "Believe none of what you hear and only half of what you see."

While that has served me well for my years on this earth, it is too bad others have never received the same guidance.

Patrick Spencer, La Crosse

