Patrick Spencer: Is personal responsibility a thing of the past? :

TC students just learned an important lesson: Why pay your bills when the poor taxpayers can do it for you. Personal responsibility seems to be a thing out of the past.

Recently I was asked to complete a survey about my college experience. I felt a little strange with all the NO answers to questions about my student loan debt.

Funny thing, there was no space to note the three jobs I had most of the time I was on campus or unloading box cars on second shift for A & P during the summers.

It appears that I learned the wrong lessons during my time in campus.

Patrick Spencer

La Crosse

