Patrick Spencer: Not a fan of Aaron Rodgers

As I read Greg Ford's piece in the Tribune Sunday; my first thought was what a waste of paper and ink.

My mother taught me that respect was a two-way street, both earned and given. Aaron Rodgers, like many of the great athletes, is a Prima Donna (P.D.), with little respect for anything or anyone else.

As a part owner of the team (two shares purchased), I feel no respect for me from our P.D. In fact, he seems to have forgotten that he an employee of the team. Maybe he is a very good employee, certainly a very expensive one; but, he is still a salaried employee.

I have no doubt that the club management has made some errors; in a like manner, I have seen our QB make some doosies out on the turf. This is still a business and one Aaron has no investment in (To my knowledge).

In my humble opinion, his nose is still out of joint because he was not drafted higher up, way back at the start. He has raised the matter too many times for it to be otherwise. No one cares except a Prima Donna.

I think the best recommendation made to Aaron came from a media person, I think from the other side of the state: "Suck it up! Butter cup"

Patrick Spencer

La Crosse

