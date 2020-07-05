Patrick Spencer: Remember that times have changed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I do feel sorry for Becky Post (letter to editor, July 1 Tribune). She has some really hard problems to solve.

First she has to force her sixth-great-grandparents to live by her standards maybe 250 years after they died. Then she has to face her own problems and correct them. In spite of her comments about all the other folks, she wants to do it for her.

I do not have a racism problem and do not know many folks who do. Most folks do not, but I am glad that she wants to fix hers.

Anyone who has been around since the 1950s knows how far this country has come in this regard. I wonder if she is familiar with "The Green Book?"

Sure, things are not perfect, but it is far, far better than 70 years ago; much less 250 years ago.

Patrick Spencer, La Crosse

