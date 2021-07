I want to thank the citizens and first responders of La Crosse for coming to the rescue of my brother and me. We were sightseeing in La Crosse when we were involved in a car accident.

We had good, or bad, timing as the accident occured during a ceremony at the fire station. One young man, Orion Roen, stayed with me for the duration. Other citizens were attentive and kind, as well. Keep up the good work, people of La Crosse.