You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patsy Lawrence: Carney serves Monroe County well

Patsy Lawrence: Carney serves Monroe County well

{{featured_button_text}}

Deb Carney has spent 34 years serving the people of Monroe County and she has served us well. She is dedicated and has served with character, honesty, hard work and has performed with resourcefulness and an open mind.

I have interacted with Deb Carney professionally and she is everything you want your Monroe County treasurer to be -- competent, honest, hardworking and caring.

I also know Deb personally and as a friend she is loyal, giving and generous. Deb balances her life being a wonderful wife, mom, daughter and friend and takes care of the people of Monroe County as county treasurer with sensational service.

Please vote on Aug. 11 or by absentee ballot to reelect Deb Carney as our Monroe County treasurer.

Patsy Lawrence, Sparta

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News