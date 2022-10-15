Patti Knack: 94th Assembly District needs Huebsch

November 8 is Election Day, and one of the most contested races is the 94th Assembly District where Ryan Huebsch is running against Steve Doyle. Ryan is running as a common-sense conservative to take Coulee Region ideals to Madison.

It is apparent that our economy is in recession. Food and gas are significantly more expensive, interest rates are on the rise, and products are often unavailable for purchase. Ryan will work to get our economy back on track and ensure that taxes won’t be hiked.

People all over the district are growing concerned if their communities will be safe. It’s easy to see why. Criminals are being coddled by soft on crime judges and are often back on the street shortly after an arrest. Morale among law enforcement is at an all-time low, and many cops are quitting, or retiring early without being replaced. Ryan will support funding and policies to enable police to do their jobs effectively and keep dangerous criminals behind bars.

These issues need to be addressed, and Huebsch is the candidate to do this. Ryan Huebsch is endorsed by our Sheriff, Jeff Wolf, and La Crosse’s former police chief, Ed Kondracki. Ryan is law enforcement’s choice and should get our vote.

Patti Knack

Onalaska