Patty Bagniewski: Advocate for inmates with addictions

My sister and I watched the garage door of a local jail open. There, slumped and leaning, barely able to speak, stood my brother. “Good luck,” a man said as he watched us attempt to load him into the back of our car.

One week earlier, he had been arrested for failure to appear in court. Never could we have imagined that days later our brother would be knocking on death’s door. The reason? Forced detox from alcohol without proper treatment while in custody. He has never recovered. He will spend the rest of his life in a memory care unit.

According to the National Sheriff’s Association, half of the more than 10 million individuals who pass through jails around the country annually have substance use disorders. While no organization officially tracks the number of deaths in prison from improper drug detox, the cases are high enough for the ACLU to pursue legislation to legally require correctional facilities to administer addiction treatment.

We encountered frustrations with the entire justice system. We spent weeks being misled and misinformed. From the jail to the court-appointed attorney, basic communication was unattainable.

My family member was an alcoholic. He did not deserve to be treated as though his life did not matter. Everyone deserves to be treated with human decency, no matter what.

If someone you love has a mental health or drug addiction disorder and is behind bars, I urge you to advocate for them. Follow through. Demand communication and proper health care.

Patty Bagniewski

Holmen

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0