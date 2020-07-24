Patty Fitzpatrick: Trump has failed to provide strong federal response to COVID-19

In response to Fred Kurtz (Tribune, July 19) it sounds as if he has been locked in a cellar for the last the four months.
President Donald Trump, because of his incompetence, has brought our robust economy to the depths of the Great Depression. 50 million unemployed. 4 million already infected with life-threatening virus and 140,000 dead Americans.
Trump is the one who is bringing federal police into our cities and attempting to squash our First Amendment right to protest.
There is nothing radical about seeking reform of our policing policies. Democratic candidate Joe Biden is not for eliminating your local police force as some Trump followers would have you believe.
As for bringing down Confederate statues and monuments, it's about time. The Confederacy declared war against the United States. So we should not be honoring traitors who tried to overthrow our government.
Trump doesn't believe in our country. Trump only cares about himself and how he can enrich himself through his office. He doesn't have an ounce of empathy for those who are unemployed because of the pandemic and he won't take responsibility for his mistakes.
He blames too much testing for the high number of virus cases. The virus cases are there whether you test or not. Trump thinking this way is costing thousands of Americans their lives and their jobs.
It is a national emergency that requires a cohesive federal response. But that was too much for Trump to handle. Vote Trump out.
Patty Fitzpatrick, La Crosse
