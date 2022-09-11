Paul Bacon: Herb Kohler made a mark

Herb Kohler thought big and delivered. He also always looked happy. He made a mark. Condolences to his entire family.
Herb Kohler, RIP.
Paul Bacon
Hallandale Beach, FL
Herb Kohler thought big and delivered. He also always looked happy. He made a mark. Condolences to his entire family.
Herb Kohler, RIP.
Paul Bacon
Hallandale Beach, FL
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
If nothing else, President Joe Biden's debt-relief gift to undeserving students might unintentionally shine a light on the scam that colleges and universities have been perpetrating on the public for decades.
Derrick Van Orden, a career politician? Opiner, William Garcia, may have raided the mood-altering chemical stash.
President Joe Biden has made the timely (and perhaps unconstitutional) decision to buy a few million votes, at $10,000 a pop, by cancelling student loan debt.
There's little difference between a gang and a cult. Both are fanatically devoted to their cause.
Former President Donald Trump's supporters appear to be huge hypocrites. They are up in arms about President Joe Biden forgiving $20,000 in college debt for Pell Grant recipients. Most Pell Grant recipients are poor people who attempted to get a college degree to improve their lives but ended up with huge debts.
With an important election about two months away, the vote results will hopefully stop the downward plunge of our nation that the liberal Democrats seem likely to continue if they remain in control.
Revelations that Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, actively urged state legislators in Wisconsin and Arizona to cast aside results of the 2020 presidential election and declare each state for Donald Trump make it imperative that Justice Thomas resign from the court.
Two things are essential to having a functioning democracy. One is free and fair elections. The other is an adherence to the rule of law.
Redact toon
Am I to understand the City of La Crosse administration and the Lacrosse Common Council is looking to shore up their conversion therapy ban to…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.