Paul Dahl: Nothing to trust in Ron Johnson

Let’s consider Ron Johnson in the world of politics. The House Select Committee to investigate Jan. 6 attack provided evidence that a staff member of Johnson’s office wanted to provide a slate of fake electors to former Vice President Mike Pence’s office.

The senator has denied any involvement in those efforts; if true, this shows his lack of executive ability to even oversee his own staff. There seems to be nothing on the record that suggests he denounced this activity. These efforts in combination with the attack our Capitol building and the legislators within adds up to the Republican Party and Johnson wanting to steal my vote for Joe Biden.

Republicans often voice this was a stolen election, but be clear, this was not a steal by the Democrats, it was a brazen attempt to steal/take my vote away. Which reminds me of his relationship with Vladimir Putin in Russia who is actively expanding his dictatorial reach. During the latest debate Johnson noted the FBI set him up when they pointed out he repeatedly spoke Russian talking points. His accusation against the FBI re-enforces the fact that he depends on the “truth” Putin’s regime uses to destabilize our democracy rather than the facts presented by the FBI.

There is nothing to trust in Ron Johnson except he will happily reduce our democracy to retain power. To safeguard our democracy, please vote for Mandela Barnes who will stand up for the USA, not kleptocrats in Russia and lying Republicans here.

Paul Dahl

Viroqua