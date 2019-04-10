The Lions Club through the years has been known for eyeglass recycling.
In Wisconsin, a grant from Lions Club International was approved in 1990 to create a Wisconsin eyeglass recycling center in Rosholt, where the Lions camp for young people is located.
There are only 12 countries in the world and only 12 states in the United State with a Lions eyeglass recycling center.
More than 800,000 pair of glasses are recycled in the United States, and more than half are sent to 49 countries on eye missions held throughout the world.
We service our communities by screening our children in our schools with eye charts and spot vision screeners.
We continue to look for more children to screen so we may better serve our communities and in turn create a more prosperous life for our children by enabling them to see and learn at a younger age.
So if you have used eyeglasses that are no longer used, please give them to a Lions member or drop off at a Lions container.
Lions do make a difference.
Paul Halvorsen, Arcadia