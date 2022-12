It's not for money, it's not for fame

It's not for any personal gain

It's just for love of fellow man

It's just to send a helping hand.

It's just to give a tithe of self

That's something you can't buy with wealth

It's not for medals won with pride

It's for that feeling deep inside.

It's that reward down in your heart

It's that feeling that you've been a part

Of helping others far and near

That makes you a volunteer.

Paul Halvorsen

Arcadia