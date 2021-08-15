 Skip to main content
Paul Harris: Davis brothers set great example

Kudos to the Davis brothers. What a great example of these young men in putting on a basketball camp at Central. Both of these brothers have come along way in the past year and it is a joy not only to watch their growth and development in basketball but in life too.

It was very nice that former Central players helped them in the camp. All of these men deserve high fives. Looking forward to increased playing time for Jordan in conjunction with Jonathon at UW. All of you are great examples of what young men should aspire to.

Paul Harris

La Crosse 

