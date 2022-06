Paul Kristoffersen: No more guns

Most newspapers limit the size of a “Letter to the Editor” to 250 words.

Since I have no words left, because of America’s mass shootings, below is my “Letter to the Editor.”

No more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns

No more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns

No more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns

No more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns

No more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns

No more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns

No more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns

No more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns

No more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns

No more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns

No more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns

No more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns

No more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns

No more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns

No more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns

No more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns no more guns

God help us all.

Paul Kristoffersen

Fontana, Wis.

